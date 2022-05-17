Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Down Missing Sidharth Shukla As She Begins Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Shoot

The reports of Shehnaaz Gill’s Bollywood Debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali have been making headlines for a long time now. If recent reports are to be believed, as Shehnaaz Gill begins a new journey in her life, she is emotional and is missing her late friend Sidharth Shukla. As reported by BollywoodLife.com, the Punjabi singer and actress is ‘immensely missing’ Shukla.

“Shehnaaz Gill cannot contain her excitement and she is having all the jitters possible as she is all set to live her dreams. However, on this big day, she is immensely missing her dear friend Sidharth Shukla who too waited for this big day. Sana is damn emotional right now and she cannot hold her emotions. She is being strong but she cannot control her emotions and breaks down while missing the actor,” the source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill also appeared on Shilpa Shetty’s chat show Shape of You and talked about getting trolled for being happy months after Sidharth Shukla’s death. The Punjabi actress-singer mentioned that her rumoured beau Sidharth always wanted her to be happy and said, “If I get the chance to laugh, then I will laugh, I will stay happy. If I feel like celebrating Diwali then I will celebrate Diwali. Because happiness is very important in life. I also try to do that by myself. Today is the first time I am talking about this and it’s only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I never talk about these things no matter who says what.”

Meanwhile, the shoot of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali began just a few days back in Mumbai. Reportedly, Shehnaaz Gill has been roped in for her role opposite Aayush Sharma in the film. It is also being said that Salman Khan has given Shehnaaz the freedom to ask for any fee. However, there has been no official confirmation about any of these rumours.

