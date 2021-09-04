Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Pens Emotional Tribute to His 'Sher' Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Gill has penned a heartwarming tribute to her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on September 2 after suffering a heart attack. Shehbaz shared a throwback photo of Sidharth and remembered him as “my sher (lion)." Shehbaz first met Sidharth inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, where the former had come to meet Shehnaaz during the family week.

Sharing Sidharth’s photo, Shehbaz wrote, “MERA SHER, YOU ARE ALWAYS WITH US AND YOU WILL BE ALWAYS. WILL TRY TO BECOME LIKE YOU. IT IS A DREAM NOW. AND THIS DREAM WILL COME TRUE SOON. I WILL NOT SAY RIP BECAUSE YOU ARE NOT. LOVE YOU, @realsidharthshukla." (sic)

Shehbaz also accompanied Shehnaaz to Sidharth’s funeral, which took place at the Oshiwara crematorium. Videos of Shehbaz and Shehnaaz arriving at the Oshiwara crematorium were shared by the media present there. In the videos, Shehnaaz was in tears while Shehbaz tried to console her. Shehnaaz soon joined Sidharth’s family, friends and other television personalities present at the crematorium.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly called SidNaaz by their fans, were participants of Bigg Boss 13. During the show, Shehnaaz had declared that she was head over heels for Sidharth. Even after the show ended, on several occasions, she professed her love for the late actor. The rumoured couple recently appeared on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 together.

