Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Shares Throwback Pic of 'Sher' Sidharth Shukla; Fans Get Emotional

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz has shared a throwback photo of Sidharth Shukla on his Twitter account by remembering the late actor as “Sher (lion)". Sidharth passed away on September 2 after suffering a heart attack. Shehbaz first met Sidharth inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, where the former had come to meet Shehnaaz during the family week. Shehbaz also shared an old photo of Sidharth on Instagram, wherein he’s smiling from ear to ear. He simply captioned the picture: “Nothing shakes the smiling heart."

Shehbaz also accompanied Shehnaaz to Sidharth’s funeral, which took place at the Oshiwara crematorium. Videos of Shehbaz and Shehnaaz arriving at the Oshiwara crematorium were shared by the media present there. In the videos, Shehnaaz was in tears while Shehbaz tried to console her. Shehnaaz soon joined Sidharth’s family, friends and other television personalities present at the crematorium.

Sidharth’s fans got emotional and flooded Shehbaz’s post with heartwarming comments. One wrote, “Undisputed sher he is. Take care of yourself… Stay strong." Another said, “I’m praying for everyone in the family… tough time!" “Take care of Shehnaaz and yourself," commented a third user.

Shehbaz had also penned a heartwarming tribute to Sidharth on his Instagram account. Sharing Sidharth’s photo, Shehbaz wrote, “MERA SHER, YOU ARE ALWAYS WITH US AND YOU WILL BE ALWAYS. WILL TRY TO BECOME LIKE YOU. IT IS A DREAM NOW. AND THIS DREAM WILL COME TRUE SOON. I WILL NOT SAY RIP BECAUSE YOU ARE NOT. LOVE YOU, @realsidharthshukla." (sic)

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly called SidNaaz by their fans, were participants of Bigg Boss 13. During the show, Shehnaaz had declared that she was head over heels for Sidharth. Even after the show ended, on several occasions, she professed her love for the late actor. A few weeks back, the rumoured couple had appeared on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 together.

