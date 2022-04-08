Shehnaaz Gill Channelises Her Inner Punjabi Kudi with Gidda Moves; Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill is back to Punjab, and the actress had shared a glimpse of her ‘pind’ and her ‘khet’ in a recent social media post. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist made hearts of fans flutter as she cinematically posed in the khet, and on a tractor in the video. Now, she has left us all impressed with her Gidda moves. In the latest social media post, Shehnaaz was seen doing Gidda with the women and kids from her neighbourhood.

In the video, Shehnaaz sings a Punjabi folk song, before breaking into the folk dance as many elderly women surrounded her. She inspired all of them to dance, and seeing the celebratory mood, many young women and kids also joined them. Clad in a purple Patiala suit and wearing plain chappals, the actress exuded simplicity. See the video here:

Needless to say, celebs like Giorgia Andriani and fans showered love on her for the video. One fan commented, “Samajh toh kuch bhi nhi aaya but tumhe khush dekhkar bahut khushi mil rhi hai ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love You Shehnaaz“. Another wrote, “Time spent with elders is d best❤️❤️❤️✨love u more n more babygod bless u kp shining always..u d best”. Yet another fan wrote, “Kinni soni lagdi ho”. Most fans were happy to see the actress smiling and dancing and commented that the old Shehnaaz was back.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz had lost her close friend and rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla last year after he suffered from a heart attack. As much as fans grieved the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor’s death, they were equally concerned about Shehnaaz, who looked broken and devastated. However, she leapt back and has kept her spirits high while holding Sidharth’s memories close.

In a recent interview, Shehnaaz had said, “For people, #Sidnaaz was just a hashtag, their favourite Jodi, but for me, it was a life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever. A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well. But for me it was not just a hashtag, it was my everything. It was a beautiful memory and part of my life which will always stay with me wherever I go and whatever I do,"

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.