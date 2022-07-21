Shehnaaz Gill Channels Her Fun Mood As She Grooves to Latest Instagram Trend; Fans Call Her ‘Pretty’

Shehnaaz Gill never fails to impress her fans when it comes to amusing them with her cute pictures and videos. The Punjabi singer and actress is an avid social media user, and she often treats her major fan following to intriguing glimpses from her personal and professional life. Maintaining the trajectory, the glamorous diva took to Instagram and posted an amusing video channelling her fun mood and fans can’t stop gushing.

In the video, we see Shehnaaz looking pretty in an alluring dress. Shehnaaz’s wraparound mini pink dress is perfect to slay your mid-week blues. While the actress has often exhibited her love for bold prints, this time she won millions of hearts on the internet with her solid-coloured ensemble. Talking about her chic dress, the gorgeous mini pink dress was made of silk satin material, which also featured a deep V neck with long bell sleeves. Shehnaaz paired her wraparound dress with transparent heels and kept her wavy tresses open. In the video, the Bigg Boss star is seen dancing in her vanity van, as she smiles and winks at the camera and enjoys dancing on Sofia Reyes’ 1,2,3 song ft Jason Derulo & De La Ghetto. Shehnaaz dancing her heart out in the video, has sent internet into a meltdown.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Roses are red 🌹violets are blue, i am shehnaaz gill 💃who are you ??”

Check the video here:

Soon after the clip was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on her their favourite star. Comments like “Cutie,” “Pretty,” and “Queen #ShehnaazGill,” were found in abundance on the post.

Well, this isn’t the first time, the 28-year-old star has left her fans mesmerised with her charismatic persona. Earlier, the actress was spotted for an outing in Mumbai.The video of her outing was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. While talking to photographers, she revealed that she is going to the US. In the video, Shehnaaz was spotted next to her vanity, as rose petals were showered on her while she flaunted her million-dollar smile at the camera. Later in the video, she was heard saying, “Amrika jarahi hoon Sanju Baba ke sath. (I am going to America with Sanju Baba.)” The video also showed her posing for the shutterbugs.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, wherein she shared the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Currently, the actress is gearing up for her film with Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan, which will hit the theatres on December 30 this year. Apart from Salman and Shehnaaz, Farhad Samji’s directorial also features Pooja Hegde and Jassie Gill in key roles.

