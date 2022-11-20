Shehnaaz Gill Cheers For Guru Randhawa, Dances With Him On 'Suit Suit Karda' - Watch Cutest Video

Shehnaaz Gill recently attended an award show in Dubai and several pictures and videos of the actress are already going viral on social media. However, a short clip has now surfaced on the internet which has left everyone in complete awe. In the video, the Punjabi heartthrob can be seen cheering for Punjab da Munda - Guru Randhawa as he rocks the stage with his energetic performance.

Not just this, but Bigg Boss 13 fame gets up from her chair to tap feet with the Punjabi singer. While Shehnaaz looks prettiest in a black outfit, Guru also flaunts his dapper look in an all-black attire. The two can be seen enjoying to their fullest as they dance on the popular track ‘Suit Suit Karda’.

TWO PUNJABIS IN ONE FRAME!! @GuruOfficial and superstar @ishehnaaz_gill are having a great time at the filmfare Middle East awards!! SHEHNAAZ SLAYING FILMFAREME#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/PDekugr6LO — RituSidNaaz❤️ (@Ritu19791) November 19, 2022

Reacting to the video, one of the fans wrote, “Two Punjabis in one frame". Several social media users also asked if the two will soon be collaborating for a music video. Meanwhile, in other pictures that have been shared online by one of the fan accounts, Guru Randhawa can be seen holding Shehnaaz’s cheeks in the most adorable way.

Shehnaaz Cheering up Guru Guru came two times to Shehnaaz, first he dance with her & secondly this cute gesture holding shehnaaz cheeks I love thier bond so much.#SHEHNAAZGILLSHEHNAAZ SLAYING FILMFAREME pic.twitter.com/LVrPfNeSjh— kuldeepp 🙂 (@shehnaazkaafan) November 20, 2022

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa also met each other at producer Krishan Kumar’s Diwali bash. Back then too, Guru shared a video on social media in which he was seen dancing with Shehnaaz. The two were all smiles as they enjoyed some memorable moments together. “With India’s fav @shehnaazgill ❤️ Happy Diwali (sic)," the Dance Meri Rani singer had written.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is now all set to enter Bollywood. She is currently working on Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will be her Bollywood debut movie. Helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively, the film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura among others. It will hit theatres on Eid next year. Besides this, a TellyChakkar report recently claimed that Shehnaaz has also signed a South movie with one of the biggest directors in the industry. However, no further details have been shared and there’s no official confirmation of this so far.

