Shehnaaz Gill Collaborates with Dabboo Ratnani for Photoshoot, Fans Can't Keep Calm

Fashion and celebrity photographer, Dabboo Ratnani, who is known for his annual calendar photoshoots featuring who’s who of Bollywood, recently collaborated with actor Shehnaaz Gill for an upcoming photoshoot. The former Bigg Boss contestant featured in Dabboo’s latest Instagram Reels that was shared on Saturday. In the video, Dabboo urged his followers to watch out for the upcoming photoshoot as they have got some “amazing and epic” pictures. Shehnaaz also expressed her reaction after working with Daboo and said, “Mazaa aa gaya (we enjoyed it).” Captioning the Reel, Dabboo wrote, “BTS with Dabboo. Are you excited about this photoshoot of Shehnaaz Gill and Dabboo Ratnani? Comment with an emoji.”

With over 167k in four hours, the announcement has certainly got fans excited. Fans expressed their eagerness, as one comment on the post read, “Release it ASAP (as soon as possible). Can’t wait anymore.” Another fan commented, “Yes, we are so excited to see her.” While one fan wrote, “Eagerly waiting for her photos.”

The photographer even shared a Boomerang on his Twitter handle where Shehnaaz’s back was facing the camera. The actress was seen standing against a yellow backdrop in a black outfit as she waved at the camera. Accompanying the Boomerang, Dabboo said that he will be dropping the exclusive behind-the-scenes videos on his YouTube channel and the pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram soon.

Fans shared GIFs in the comments section of the tweet, expressing how they are glued to their social media feeds to catch the first picture from the photoshoot.

Dabboo sir can u make our Sunday happy Sunday by sharing #ShehnaazGill clicks from recent photoshoot with u — shehnaaz (@SwetaRa36744476) July 4, 2021

One user requested Dabboo if he could share the pictures from the shoot on Sunday to make their day. “Dabboo sir, can you make our Sunday a happy Sunday by sharing Shehnaaz’s clicks from the recent photoshoot?”

