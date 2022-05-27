Shehnaaz Gill Considering Opting Out of Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali? What We Know

Shehnaaz Gill has been in constant limelight after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Her popularity increased by leaps and bounds and her bond with the late Siddharth Shukla was the highlight of the show. After the show, she even appeared in a few music videos with Siddharth and is believed to have been offered various projects. One of the projects that her name had been associated with recently was Salman Khan’s Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali. It was believed that the Punjabi singer was to make her Bollywood debut with the movie and was also recently seen during the shoot.

Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali recently made headlines when Ayush Sharma distanced himself from the project citing creative differences with the production house. Recent reports say that Shehnaaz is having cold feet about her first time facing a movie camera and is almost in two minds about working in the film.

Reportedly, Shehnaaz is apprehensive about how people would react to her role and performance. She is also not pleased with the negative publicity the movie is receiving even before the production has started properly.

A source close to Shehnaaz told BollywoodLife, “Shehnaaz Gill, who is all set for her Bollywood debut with his film, is damn upset and even clueless with the developments and is reconsidering about doing the film. She is not very happy that the film is gaining negative publicity and many critics are wondering if the film will even be made”.

However, there is no confirmation about her leaving the project and as of now, Shehnaaz is a part of Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali. Salman Khan is reportedly leaving no stone unturned to motivate her and assure her that the film is going to turn out well.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.