Shehnaaz Gill Covers Face With Mask, Hoodie As She Gets Spotted At Airport, Fans Say 'She's Unwell'

Actress Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a usual avatar. Shehnaaz, who usually is seen happily posing for the paparazzi and interacting with them, chose to directly walk to her car. The actress wore an oversized black hoodie, pink and a mask to cover her face as she walked straight to her car without posing for the paps at the airport.

Fans of the Punjabi actress-singer were alarmed after the video surfaced online and many blasted the paps for invading her privacy. Some of them were even worried that Shehnaaz was unwell and hence feeling low. Slamming the shutterbugs and expressing concern towards the actress, a fan wrote, “Sometimes the level of inhumanity is greater. You could clearly see she doesn’t wanna be papped so for sake leave her alone. My god helps these negative and jealous souls," while another wrote, “Welcome back and rest well Shehnaaz Gill." A third one appreciated the actress for taking “preventive measures" and wrote, “Preventive measure is always better and Shehnaaz Gill is doing the right thing."

Shehnaaz in no time grabbed all the eyeballs as she walked the ramp and turned a showstopper for designer Ken Ferns at the Indian Designer Show Season 4 in Delhi on Sunday. She took to her Instagram account and treated her fans with her mesmerizing look from the event. In the video, the Bigg Boss fame donned a soft mermaid gown and left her hair flowing in soft curls. For the caption, she simply wrote, “Thank you, everyone."

The actress was also seen attending the wedding ceremony of her manager Kaushal Joshi. Pictures and videos of Shehnaaz’s dance at the ceremony swamped up social media platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is currently hosting her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, on which she has previously interviewed actors including Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao. The actress will shortly make her Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a film starring Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, and Nora Fatehi.

