Shehnaaz Gill Cuts Cake at Airport As Her Song with Sidharth Shukla Hits 100 Million Views

Shehnaaz Gill's recent song 'Shona Shona', also featuring Sidharth Shukla, has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. The songstress celebrated the milestone with the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as she cut a chocolate cake. Shehnaaz looked stylish in an an-all pink outfit which she teamed with a cap and white shoes. She completed her look with a pouch that she tied around her waist. She was also seen wearing a face mask.

Shehnaaz Gill recently rang in her 27th birthday with her mother and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla and his family. The actress-singer had a midnight birthday bash which was a close-knit affair. Shehnaaz took to her Instagram account to share some inside glimpses into her birthday party.

Fans of Bigg Boss 13 and those of Sidharth and Shehnaaz have often linked the two together, hoping that they would be a couple soon. Shehnaaz earlier expressed her feelings for Sidharth, even during her Bigg Boss stint, she confessed to being in love with him. Sidharth, on the other hand, has never admitted his love for her and always maintained that they are just good friends.