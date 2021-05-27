Shehnaaz Gill Dances to Punjabi Wedding song ‘Deor De Vyah’, Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill never fails to impress her fans with her pictures and videos. She is a total entertainer- be it singing, dancing, or anything else. In a recent clip, the actress can be seen dancing to an old and popular Punjabi wedding song ‘Deor De Vyah’ sung by Prakash and Surinder Kaur. Dressed in a beautiful pink and black Anarkali, paired with a bright red and yellow phulkari dupatta, Shehnaaz’s infectious smile left her fans in complete awe.

As soon as she dropped the picture, fans couldn’t stop gushing about how amazing she looks. They have showered the post with comments. A user commented, “Wow you look extremely beautiful in this dress” along with a red heart emoji. Another user wrote, “Wowwwwww punjaban back”. The clip has garnered over 3 lakh likes within a day.

After her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz gained immense popularity. She was one of the most loved contestants of BB 13. Her bonding with Sidharth Shukla was the highlight of the show. The Punjabi actress keeps her fans entertained through her social media post. The actress has even gone through immense weight loss and left everyone surprised with her transformation. Recently she took the internet by storm in a marron mini bodycon dress. She looks breathtakingly beautiful as she shows some moves on Little Star song.

Her video has grabbed several eyeballs. Her fans were left awestruck.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in music video Shona Shona with Sidharth Shukla. The song had received immense love from her fans. She also signed a film with Diljit Dosanjh named ‘Honsla Rakh’. The shooting for the film was done in Canada. Apart from Shehnaaz and Diljit, Sonam Bajwa will also be seen in the film.

