Shehnaaz Gill Debuts on Filmfare Magazine Cover, Publication Calls Her ‘The Next Big Thing’

Bigg Boss is a great platform to gain massive popularity. From Nora Fatehi to Sunny Leone, they all came into the public eye through Bigg Boss and the rest is history. Over the years, various contestants have participated in the show but Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill was indeed exceptional. Popularly known as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif,’ the actress single-handedly provided entertainment and became everyone’s favourite. Her popularity, which was earlier limited to Punjab, immensely multiplied as people poured in love from across the country.

Though Shehnaaz was not able to win the show, she definitely won millions of hearts. Her quirky dialogues and funny banter with fellow housemate Sidharth Shukla are remembered even today. Ever since the Punjabi actress stepped out of Bigg Boss, her career has witnessed tremendous growth. After featuring in several music videos and advertisements, Shehnaaz has now marked her debut on one of the most prestigious film magazine covers, Filmfare.

Here, take a look at it:

On the cover, the budding actress is seen in a black, transparent striped dress. She styled her look with short white wig with bangs. Shehnaaz’s look was similar to that of Lady Gaga, as the international artist has sported this look on several occasions. The magazine has titled the issue ‘Shehnaaz Gill The Next Big Thing.’ Filmfare has unveiled the magazine’s digital motion cover, which also has peppy music played in the background. The publication shared the super stunning cover of their special issue and could not resist gushing over the actress’ success.

In the post, they mentioned how netizens are still recreating her moments from the TV reality show, and with every passing day, the actress is climbing the ladder of success. Calling Shehnaaz a newsmaker, the magazine lauded her journey and transformation.

The physical transformation of the actress is worth ana pplause. She left her fans stunned with the bewitching post-weight loss pictures.

