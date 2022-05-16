Shehnaaz Gill Dons Gajra in Leaked Video from Salman Khan Starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Sets; Watch

For quite some time, reports have been doing the rounds that Punjabi singer and actress, Shehnaaz Gill is all set for her Bollywood debut. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist is said to be debuting with Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Now, the news has been confirmed after a video of the actress on the sets of the film was leaked. Her look in the film was also leaked.

In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen getting down from her vanity van. She is dressed in a saree, and seems to be ready to go for the shoot. The actress has also been spotted wearing ‘gajra’ on her hair. See the video here:

Fans have lost their calm after the video was leaked. Ever since, it has been shared wildly on social media. Many feel that her character may be that of someone from the southern states of the nation, given how the saree was draped.

The shoot of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali began just a few days back in Mumbai, and Salman himself shared his look from the film. He was seen sporting long hair in the picture, which seems to have been taken while the superstar was filming an action sequence.

It has also been reported that Shehnaaz Gill has been paired opposite Aayush Sharma in the film. It was also said that Salman Khan has given Shehnaaz the freedom to ask for any fee, and he will happily oblige with whatever she would quote. However, there has been no official confirmation about any of the rumours.

The film stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The actress also posted an update on the project by flaunting the bracelet Salman Khan had gifted her. It will also reportedly star Zaheer Iqbal and Raghav Juyal. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji.

