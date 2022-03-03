Shehnaaz Gill Drops Cutest Childhood Picture, Fans Say 'Baby Gusse Mein Kyu Ho?'

Shehnaaz Gill is a heartthrob and everyone’s favourite. Ever since her Bigg Boss 13 journey, the actress has been ruling hearts and enjoys a massive fan following.

On Thursday, Shehnaaz Gill took to her official Twitter account and shared a childhood picture of herself. In the throwback picture, Shehnaaz can be seen posing in a denim dress which she paired with a full sleeve white top. She accessorised her look with a hairband. Needless to say, the little chubby Shehnaaz looks cutest in the picture. Sharing the childhood photo, she wrote, “When everything was so wonderful .and life was so simple!!”

When everything was so wonderful .and life was so simple !! pic.twitter.com/9TJ9b54ANm— Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) March 3, 2022

The picture has left Shehnaaz Gill fans in complete awe. Social media is flooded with netizens reacting to the actress’ childhood picture and calling her cutest. ‘You are very cute and pure soul’, one of the fans wrote. Another social media user tweeted, “Baby gusse mein kyu ho (Why are you angry)?" The picture has also created a trend of sharing childhood pictures on social media with a large number of people dropping their childhood pics. Some of the fans also shared Sidharth Shukla’s childhood picture too on social media.

Just a few days back, another childhood picture of Shehnaaz along with her family went viral on social media. In the viral picture, Shehnaaz was seen sitting on her father’s lap. The click also featured her mother and brother.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill recently appeared on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 where she paid a special tribute to Sidharth Shukla.

