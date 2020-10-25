Shehnaaz Gill Excited for Her TV Return with 'Shandaar Ravivaar', Praises Bharti Singh

Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill, eho wowed audiences with her Bigg Boss 13 stint and subsequent music videos, will be back on television with Shandaar Ravivaar. She will be performing with Bharti Singh, Aditya Narayan, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Shehnaaz said, "I am extremely excited to be back on COLORS in this festival season with Shandaar Ravivaar, especially to meet and share the stage with comedy masters Bharti, Harsh & Aditya. Bharti di is truly a gem of a person, and we really bonded well, given that we both have a strong Punjabi connection."

She further added, "I was also very excited to take up the mic again to sing for my fans. I had a lot of fun while performing I am sure everyone's going to love it. I wish a very happy festive season to all."

A glimpse of Shehnaaz Gill' performance of 'Wakhra Swag' from Judgementall Hai Kya has already gone viral on the internet. Take a look below:

A festive season special, the show will air for five consecutive Sundays between Navaratri and Diwali, where celebrities of the television industry will come together to entertain fans. Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai, Sayantani Ghosh, Maniesh Paul, and Vibhor Parashar will also be among other celebrities participating in the show. It will air from October 25, 2020.