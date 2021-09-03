Shehnaaz Gill Faints at Crematorium; FIR Against Mani Ratnam After Horse Dies at Ponniyin Selvan Sets

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s celebrity lives became intertwined ever since the two developed a bond on Bigg Boss 13. The two were almost always seen together, and the actress ensured that she was by his side till the last. The actress was seen on the last journey with the actor as his body was taken to the crematorium. The actress looked visibly inconsolable as she was spotted leaving the crematorium after the last rites.

Sidharth Shukla Death: SidNaaz Meet One Last Time, Shehnaaz Gill Faints at Crematorium

Wrapping up the shoot of his much-awaited upcoming film Valmai, Tamil superstar Thala Ajith hit the road with his bike for an adventurous trip across Russia. Multiple pictures of the actor along with his bike and fellow riders have now gone viral on the internet. The actor will reportedly be taking a 5000 km trip on the two-wheeler before coming back to India.

Thala Ajith Goes on Bike Trip After Wrapping Valimai Shoot in Russia

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has sought an inquiry in connection with the death of a horse here allegedly during the shooting of filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Tamil historical drama Ponniyin Selvan, according to PETA.

FIR Against Mani Ratnam After Horse Dies at Ponniyin Selvan Sets in Hyderabad

Ankita Lokhande is all set to take her fans down memory lane. The actress, who rose to fame for playing the role of Archana in the television show Pavitra Rishta, has reprised her character for the reboot of the long-running series. Last year, Ankita grabbed headlines for being vocal after the death of her former boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She dated the late star for six years before parting ways. At the time of his death, Sushant was dating actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Ankita Lokhande After Being Accused of Speaking Against Rhea Chakraborty: I Didn’t Know This Girl

Veteran actor Saira Banu, admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in Mumbai, has been diagnosed with a heart problem and doctors are keen on an angiogram procedure but she has refused permission, a hospital doctor said on Thursday.

Saira Banu Diagnosed With Cardiac Problems and Battling Depression, Has Refused Angiogram

