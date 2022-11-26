Shehnaaz Gill Fan Touches Her Feet, Cries Inconsolably After Meeting Bigg Boss Star; Watch Video

TV actress Shehnaaz Gill is one of the much-loved celebs in the industry. The Bigg Boss 13 star frequently has unusual encounters with die-hard fans, and she recently came across another devotee who got down on one knee to present her with a gift. A video shows the fan interacting with Shehnaaz through tears of joy.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi, Viral Bhayani, Shehnaaz Gill is seen meeting a fan who thanks god for making her dream come true. She even touched Shehnaaz’s feet and gifted her a kadha (bracelet). The fan was so happy to meet the actress that she cried inconsolable post which Shehnaaz hugged her and asked her name. Later on Shehnaaz’s fans bend down on one knee to present her a gift. Meanwhile, the actress asked her to stand up and then give the gift to her. In between this, security personnel got in between to make her fan stand up, post which Shehnaaz took a stand for her fan and shooed away the security personnel. Shehnaaz then accepted the fan gift and showered her with kisses and hugs. This kind video of Shehnaaz Gill is winning hearts on social media with many lauding the actress’ love for her fans and vice versa.

Check the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of Shehnaaz’s fans chimed into the comments section and praised her actions for her fan. “Felt really proud to be her fan she is gem lots of love from pakistan shehnaz," wrote a social media user. Another commented, “True love and the most genuine hug full of warmth for her fans #shehnaazgill."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is now all set to enter Bollywood. She is currently working on Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will be her Bollywood debut movie. Helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively, the film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura among others. It will hit theatres on Eid next year. Besides this, a TellyChakkar report recently claimed that Shehnaaz has also signed a South movie with one of the biggest directors in the industry. However, no further details have been shared and there’s no official confirmation of this so far.

