Shehnaaz Gill Fans Confuse This 'Lucifer' Poster as Her Hollywood Debut

Netizens and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans were left both confused and excited to see the actor’s latest post on social media. The Bigg Boss 13 fame took to her Instagram to share an edited version of Netflix series Lucifer’s photo featuring her with Tom Ellis instead of Lauren German.

She captioned the post as, “Asli Big Boss toh yahaan hai. #NetflixIndiaPlayback2021 #Playback2021”. Shehnaaz’s fans are congratulating the actor for her ‘role’ in Hollywood. One of the fans wrote, “Excitement mein confusion horahi hai… looking forward to whatever this is because I’m sure it will be fab.” Shehnaaz Gill’s new social media post has raised some eyebrows, as her fans asked whether she is gonna debut on Netflix. But that is not the truth.

This poster is part of a promotional activity under Netflix brand and fans will have to wait to see Shehnaaz be a part of any international project.

Another edited poster shared Netflix featured Sacred Games actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a Squid Game setting. Sonu Sood was positioned alongside Winona Ryder in a poster of Stranger Things. Sima Taparia was on a poster of Sex Education. Comedian Tanmay Bhatt posed on a poster of Jagame Thandiram and Biswapati Sarkar was seen on a poster of Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, all termed as cross-over episodes.

We're bidding goodbye to 2021 with the best of the year Stay tuned for the biggest crossover episode!#NetflixIndiaPlayback2021 #Playback2021 pic.twitter.com/K5RXspfsqk— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 21, 2021

Shehnaaz was seen in Punjabi film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh. After the demise of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz made her first public appearance recently as she paid a visit to an orphanage and old age home in Punjab. She was speculated to enter the Bogg Boss 15 house but the rumours have not materialised till now.

