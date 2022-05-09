Shehnaaz Gill Feeds a Peacock With Her Hands, Fans Say 'Spreading Happiness Everywhere'

Shehnaaz Gill is everyone’s favourite for a reason. Each time the Bigg Boss 15 fame is spotted in public, she leaves fans in complete awe with something or the other. Once again, the Punjabi heartthrob is ruling hearts with her latest video.

A video is now being shared on social media in which Shehnaaz Gill can be seen feeding a peacock with her hands. Even though the actress looks a little hesitant and afraid initially, she can be seen offering seeds to a peacock. She wore a white suit and needless to say, looked absolutely pretty. The video looks from Shehnaaz’s recent visit to an event organised by Brahma Kumari.

Fans were quick to react to the video and shower love on their favourite actress. “Spreading Happiness Everywhere♥️ Keep Shining," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Some People might not understand you…but many people do..you are the sweetest person I’ve seen in my life ..❤️ n I know god always supports positive n kind people .. god will always support you like he has always."

Recently, Shehnaaz visited Delhi for an event which was organized by Brahma Kumari. The Punjabi singer and actress became closely associated with the organization after the demise of her closest friend and rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz, who has also been appointed as the ambassador for the campaign on ’empowerment of the girl child’, delivered a speech at the event and talked about how strong she is. Later, Shehnaaz also took to her official Instagram account and dropped pictures with BK Shivani from the event.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is rumoured to make her Bollywood debut soon with Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. If reports are to be believed, she has been chosen opposite Aayush Sharma’s character in the film that will also star Pooja Hegde and Zaheer Iqbal.

