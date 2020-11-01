Shehnaaz Gill Finally Returns to Bigg Boss House, Hugs Salman Khan Virtually

Punjabi actress-singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in the upcoming season 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In the promo, Shehnaaz can be seen interacting with the contestants.

The Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif can also be seen asking host superstar Salman Khan that why he didn’t co-ordinate dress with her. To which, Salman apologises to her and she says “It’s ok”. She then sends him flying kisses and wishes she could hug him. Then, she virtually hugs him saying, “I want to feel hugging you.”

Later, she interacts with the contestants and also arranges a ‘desi date’ for Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan. Pavitra was recently heard telling Nikki Tamboli that she feels connected to Eijaz. She adds that she is attached to him. Eijaz, however, has asked Pavitra to not keep any expectations from him. Eijaz also shared with Nikki that he has been single for three years now and would like to stay like that. After lot of teasing from Nikki, he tells her that he can give it a thought after the show.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Malkani are nominated for eviction in this week. Who do you think will get evicted?