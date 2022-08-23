Shehnaaz Gill First Time Opens Up on Sidharth Shukla's Death: 'If You Cry in Public...'

Shehnaaz Gill has spoken out about how she dealt with grief after her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla’s death last year. Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, reportedly after suffering a heart attack. Sidharth’s death left Shehnaaz broken and she chose to stay away from the media glare for more than a month.

“Duniya ke aage roge to log bolenge sympathy gain kar rahi hai (If you are crying in public, people will say that you are gaining sympathy) People would consider you weak and I never want to come across as one. However, I have never tried to hide my emotions. I dealt with it myself and I am fine with it absolutely,” Shehnaaz told Bollywood Bubble.

Shehnaaz has often been subjected to trolling for moving on in her life and “having fun” months after Sidharth’s death. She received immense flak for videos in which she was seen laughing and dancing at an engagement party that took place a few months later after Sidharth Shukla’s death. Before resuming her work, she paid a tribute to Sidharth by releasing a music video ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ to honour the late actor.

While her fans showered the video with love and heartfelt messages, a section of the internet condemned her and said that she was profiting off Sidharth’s passing. Shehnaaz clarified, “People don’t know the whole story, so how will they say anything about it. What happened is that I wanted to restart my work, make a comeback and when you respect someone a lot, if you don’t do something for them, then how will you start? So, it was out of respect. And it’s okay, the people who don’t know anything about it, why should we feel sad about they say. Whatever knowledge they have, let them have that only.”

