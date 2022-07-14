Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, the ‘Katrina Kaif’ of Punjab as she would often describe herself, is an actress, model and singer who came under the spotlight when she first appeared in one of Indian Television’s biggest reality shows, Big Boss 13.

Shehnaaz has been upping her Instagram game over the last couple of weeks and in the latest reel that she shared which has made her fans go gaga over her style, the actress is seen dancing and acting to Taylor Swift’s 2014 release ‘Blank Space.’

Sharing the post on her social media account, the actress wrote, “oh my god, who is she??”

Shehnaaz is seen sporting a casually stylish look with a sea blue crop top that she paired with white bootcut jeans.

One of her fans commented on the post saying, “Queen of hearts is now the queen of style.”

On the other hand, dancer Raghav Juyal publicly said “Arrey yar , end ke step mein thore marks katunga main , u lost your balance” meaning he will be deducting some points from her because she lost her balance at the end of the song.

Shehnaaz has been on a spree of experimenting with her looks and that is evident from the other reels that she has been sharing.

In another one of her reels where she is seen twirling and posing to a cover of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita by KIDZ BOP kids she stuns her fans in a scintillating red dress with a very nude make-up.

On the work front, she will soon be seen acting opposite Salman Khan in his next ‘Bhaijaan’ which was earlier known as ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ alongside Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam.

