Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Her Sizzling Moves on Britney Spears Song; Video Goes Viral

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is one of the most talked-about celebrities in television as well as the Punjabi film industry. The actress-singer who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13 is currently winning the hearts of millions. Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress is currently in work mode and in a recent video, she can be seen channeling her inner Britney Spears.

In a monochromatic video shared by Shehnaaz on Instagram, she can be seen grooving to the Britney Spears song Work Bitch. She flips her hair, talks to the camera, and sits like a queen. Her expressions clearly show how confident Shehnaaz has become over the years as she is all ready to rule Bollywood with her upcoming film.

Fans loved Shehnaaz’s video and were awestruck by her hotness. One of the users wrote, “Hotness in black white era” while another one commented, “Shehnaaz Gill, you nailed it” followed by a red face emoticon. Not just this, many fans even congratulated Shehnaaz for her film and wished her good luck.

Earlier, the diva did a photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani and shared the photos from her shoot on her social media. She can be seen posing for the frame in a black leather mini dress paired with black heels. She went for bold makeup with red lips.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz last appeared on the big screens in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Reportedly, Shehnaaz will next be seen in Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. As per reports, the film was supposed to feature Shehnaaz opposite Aayush Sharma. However, now, Aayush has walked out of the film due to some creative differences. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is expected to release by the end of this year or early next year.

