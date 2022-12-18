Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Killer Dance Moves On Ghani Syaani, Lift Teri Band Hai In Unseen Videos; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill needs no introduction! The diva has been the talk of the town lately owing to her talent, unfiltered attitude, and gorgeous looks. Needless to say, she can easily win hearts in whatever she does, and we are not at all complaining! Shehnaaz is quite an optimistic human being who believes in living life to the fullest and never fails to cheer up the people around her. She is one of the most down-to-earth actresses in the showbiz world and has a cordial relationships with many celebrities from the industry. Known for her fun-filled nature, Shehnaaz enjoys a massive fan following who shower their tremendous love on her. Recently, the actress attended her and Bharti Singh’s manager Kaushal Joshi’s pre-wedding bash as he is to tie the knot with Hina Khan’s manager Heena Lad.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill channelled her inner dancer as she grooved to Ghani Syaani and Lift Teri Band Hai at Kaushal and Heena’s pre-wedding bash. In a video posted by Viral Bhayani, we can see Shehnaaz dance like no one’s watching and enjoying the moment. This behind-the-scenes video was shot at the party. Decked up in a white floral print saree, the actress looks beautiful as she grooves along with the groom and her brother Shehbaaz Badeshah.

Check out the video here:

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill posted a clip woth Bharti Singh’s super adorable son Gola. Shehnaaz took to her social media handle and dropped a series of videos with Gola. In these clips, the Punjabi heartthrob can be seen playing with the little munchkin. She hugs him and even kisses him on his forehead. In one of the videos, Shehnaaz can also be seen calling Gola ‘mera baccha’ as she interacts with him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen in a music video titled ‘Ghani Syaani’ which marked her first collaboration with MC Square. Besides this, she also launched her chat show called Desi Vibes. Next, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura among others. It will hit theatres on Eid next year.

