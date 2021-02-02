Shehnaaz Gill Gears Up to Shoot for Badshah's Music Video in Jammu and Kashmir, See Pics

Shehnaaz Gill, who became the household name after her successful stint on Bigg Boss 13, has flown to Jammu and Kashmir to shoot a new music video with rapper Badshah. The shoot for the music video is set to begin soon.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the song will be a typical Badshah number, with his trademark rap. It will also have the singer making an appearance alongside Shehnaaz. The music video is expected to release by the end of the month.

“Shehnaaz comes from a music background and has hit dance numbers to her credit. She loved the new song and instantly said yes. It’s going to be a very stylish music video,” added the source.

Shehnaaz Gill recently rang in her 27th birthday with her mother and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla and his family. The actress-singer had a midnight birthday bash which was a close-knit affair.

Fans of Bigg Boss 13 and those of Sidharth and Shehnaaz have often linked the two together, hoping that they would be a couple soon. Shehnaaz earlier expressed her feelings for Sidharth, even during her Bigg Boss stint, she confessed to being in love with him. Sidharth, on the other hand, has never admitted his love for her and always maintained that they are just good friends.

Sidharth emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 while Shehnaaz was one of the finalists on the show hosted by Salman Khan. After the show, Shehnaaz and Sidharth also featured in several music videos together, from Bhula Doonga to Shona Shona.