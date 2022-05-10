Shehnaaz Gill Gives Fashion Police a Run for Their Money in Her Chic Attire; See Pics

Shehnaaz Gill has ruled the headlines ever since her stint with Bigg Boss 13. The internet sensation went through a weight transformation after the show and her new look was loved by her fans. Shehnaaz who is an avid social media user often treats her fans to stunning glimpses. Maintaining the trajectory, Shehnaaz shared pictures from her stunning photoshoot.

In the pictures, we see her dressed in a shiny red corset top, which she paired with high waist beige pants. Shehnaaz looks breathtakingly beautiful as she strikes stunning poses in the sun-kissed pictures. She rounded off her look with high heels and a pair of chunky sunglasses which complemented her uber chic look. With her strands open and dewy make up on, the actress looked none less than a runway supermodel.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Today’s ray of sunshine is here .. ☀️☀️.”

Soon after the pictures were posted on social media, scores of fans took to the comments section to drop in heart and fire emoticons as they loved the snaps. Fans commented on her posts as “Amazing🔥," “Cutee," “Cuteness offffhhh ❤️, “You are looking gorgeous sana”, “my godddd hamare expectation se bhi bahar wowww”, “Looking gorgeous”, etc.

In her recent interview, the actress who lost oodles of weight from the time she got out of Bigg Boss also shared a message of body positivity. She said, “Whatever way God has made you, it is perfect, so we should never regret the way we look. Never look at the qualities other people possess, rather feel proud of your own body. Stay strong mentally and physically, and there’s a time for everything to happen. Bas ghabrana nahin hai.”

Earlier, Shehnaaz’s video of playing and feeding a peacock was doing the rounds. The actress returned back to Mumbai today, and looked every bit gorgeous. In the clip, she can be seen feeding a peacock with her hands. Even though the actress looks a little hesitant and afraid initially, she can be seen offering seeds to a peacock. She wore a white suit and needless to say, looked absolutely pretty. The video looks at Shehnaaz’s recent visit to an event organised by Brahma Kumari.

