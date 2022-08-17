Shehnaaz Gill Gives Her Brother Shehbaz Badesha A Cute Shoutout As He Drops New Song Aunda Janda

Shehnaaz Gill recently gave a shoutout to her brother Shehbaz Badesha as his new Punjabi single Aunda Janda was released a few hours ago. The sister-brother duo has never shied away to show their affection toward each other on social media platforms.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Shehnaaz shared the teaser of the track and wished good luck to her brother. She wrote, “All the best for your new song Shehbaz Badesha.” The actress also urged her fans to go and watch the song and wrote, “Jao dekho Jaldi (Go and watch now).”

All the best for your new Song @ShehbazBadesha 😉😉

Jao dekho Jaldi ✌️https://t.co/HRfqlaDGpN pic.twitter.com/175FWd09KU — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) August 17, 2022

The song is penned and voiced by Shehbaz and features Komal Rai opposite Shehbaz. Whereas, Aunda Janda is scored by G Skill and backed by Amit Majithia.

The sibling duo has been the supporting pillars of each other and the audience has witnessed their unique bond since Bigg Boss 15. Recently, they couldn’t celebrate Raksha Bandhan due to work commitments. However, Shehbaz made sure to make the day special for his sister as he uploaded a compiled video of the moments from Bigg Boss house on his social media handle. “My sister i am nothing without u. I love u always keep smiling. (sic),” he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is now titled as Bhaijaan. Farhad Samji’s directorial features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Apart from Shehnaaz, the flick also has Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal Malvika Sharma and Siddharth Nigam in pivotal roles. There are also reports that the Bijlee Bijlee star Palak Tiwari has also been roped in to play a role.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here