Shehnaaz Gill Gives Sassy Reply to Pap Who Asked Her 'Kitne Ad Shoot Karoge?', Watch Video

Weight loss journey isn’t easy for all and the same is with Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill. The diva, who has shed nearly 12kgs by following a strict regime during the lockdown, has been receiving immense praise for her major transformation. Recently, the actress-singer was papped in the city. She was clicked by paparazzi waiting outside a studio. In the video, when Shehnaaz is asked what was the visit for, she replied saying she was busy with an ad shoot. She kept it chic and pretty in a light pink short dress. Looking forever peppy and happy, Shehnaaz waved with a smile as she left.

Shehnaaz is leaving everyone awestruck with her all-new avatar. Her fans, especially on social media, are going gaga with her post-weight loss stunning look. Just a day back, Shehnaaz topped the trends list with her scintillating photoshoot. She looked absolutely gorgeous in the stills she posted on social media and fans are in love with them.

In the pictures, the Punjab-born actress was posing for the camera dressed in a blush pink tank top and sequinned beige shorts. She also sported a long faux fur coat to complement her look. Kohl-eyes, wavy locks were opted for to round off her look. Shehnaaz sent the internet into a meltdown with her glamorous avatar.

Shehnaaz, who is keeping her fans engaged with her music videos, recently collaborated with singer Arjun Kanungo. The two featured in a romantic track, titled Waada Hai. Arjun has also composed the music for the track. She also did a shoot in Punjab with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The details of the project are not out yet.