Shehnaaz Gill Gives Warm Hug to 'Universe' in This Stunning Photo Before Stepping into 2021

Shehnaaz Gill is quite active on social media. The Punjabi actress-singer frequently treats fans with her stunning photos and project-related updates on Instagram. In her latest post, Shehnaaz has extended her best wishes to fans before stepping into 2021. Sharing a stunning picture of herself, Shehnaaz wrote, "Hello UNIVERSE! let me give you a warm hug before we step into 2021."

During her stint on Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan gave Shehnaaz the title of ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif,’ following which her fans also began calling her by that title. Her friendship with Sidharth Shukla became the highlight of the Bigg Boss season 13.

Fans of Bigg Boss 13 and those of Sidharth and Shehnaaz have often linked the two together, hoping that they would soon be a couple. Shehnaaz has also expressed her feelings for Sidharth, even during her Bigg Boss stint, she confessed to being in love with him. Sidharth, on the other hand, has never admitted his love for her and always maintained that they are just good friends. After the show, Shehnaaz and Sidharth also featured in a music video, Bhula Doonga. They recently worked together in Tony Kakkar's music video, titled Shona Shona, which garnered much love and appreciation from SidNaaz fans.