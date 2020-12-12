Shehnaaz Gill had a Surprise Midnight Birthday Wish for Sidharth Shukla, Watch Video

Sidharth Shukla is celebrating his 40th birthday and Shehnaaz Gill's midnight birthday wish for the actor has sent their fans into a tizzy. As the actor turned 40, Shehnaaz took to her social media accounts to share a video of with actor wishing him a happy birthday. In the selfie video, Shehnaaz and Sidharth can be seen posing for a picture, when the former wishes the actor on his birthday. A surprised Sidharth who thought he's posing for a pic thanks Shehnaaz and the two share a good laugh.

Another video of Shehnaaz Gill singing the birthday song as the actor cuts his birthday cake is also doing rounds on social media. Take a look:

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, popularly known as 'SidNaaz' are one of the most talked about celebrities on Bigg Boss. Even a year after their stint in the reality show, the two continue to make headlines and they still manage to create fan frenzy every time they are spotted together. Naturally, when Shehnaaz shared a birthday video for the actor at 12 in the night, their fans couldn't keep calm.

"This is melting my heart," wrote a fan on Shehnaaz's video, while another exclaimed, "Omg exactly 12 baje." "Happy birthday, Sidharth May you have manyyyy more with Shehnaaz," commented another user on the video.

Meanwhile, Sidharth recently featured in a music video alongside Bigg Boss 13 housemate Shehnaaz Gill for the song Shona Shona, sung by Tony and Neha Kakkar. While the duo's first music video Bhula Dunga was a heart breaking soulful song, Shona Shona was a fun peppy song. It was shot in Punjab.