Shehnaaz Gill Happy Shooting New Song With Jassie Gill, Says 'Nobody Was Interested Earlier'

Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill may not have emerged as the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 13, but she has surely made a name for herself. After her music video with BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz has now collaborated with Jassie Gill for a new track titled Keh Gayi Sorry.

After a teaser, a lyrical video of the track was released on Youtube on May 12.

Shehnaaz in an interview said that while they have just shot for the teaser, she is happy to have Punjabi singers getting interested in shooting with her. "Nobody was interested earlier, so I am feeling good that they want to work with me. Maybe I did not have a very nice name earlier but now if Punjabi singers want to work with me, I have no problem at all."

Shehnaaz also thanked her fan base for making her music videos work and give her the confidence with their overwhelming response. She is sure that her fans will continue to praise her, fight for her, and do whatever is required.

"I never have to come ahead and say/do anything. I feel very proud of it and I always say that my fans will always be with me no matter what I do and they will never leave me. So I knew that when the teaser comes out, it will be great and I had already told Jassie Gill about it," Shehnaaz said.

Watch the song here:

Jassie had also been a vocal supported of Shehnaaz during her stint in Bigg Boss. He had also made it to the house for the promotion of his film Panga, co-starring Kangana Ranaut, and gone on record to say that she was his favourite.

Talking about the song, in a recent interview, Jassie had said they had been getting a lot of fan requests to team up for a song. "If they continue to shower the same love on the lyrical video, we should shoot a music video post the lockdown when things get back to normal," he said.

Follow @News18Movies for more