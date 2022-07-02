Shehnaaz Gill Has a Fun Day Out On the Beach, Claims That Like the Moon She Can Attract Water; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill is loved by one and all for her childlike innocence and for how she is able top enjoy each and every moment of her life. The actress has been quite active on social media latetly. Yesterday, she had posted a black and white picture from a recent photoshoot. And today, she shared a video of her enjoying at a beach location.

Shehnaaz was playing with the waves. She wore comfy white pants with a full sleeves tee. Giggling, the actress could be heard saying, “Dekho abhi moon bhi nai hai fir bhi itna jyada jyada paani aara hai. Kya inko sun attract kar raha hai? Maine toh suna tha ki moon attract karta hai paani ko. I think main attract kar rahi hun paani ko. (There is no moon and still the waves are so big. Is the sun attracting the water? I have heard that the moon attracts water. I think I am attracting it).” She then shows how a wave is crashing on her feet, before breaking in a laughter. This video just proves how much of a child Shehnaaz really is. Captioning it, she wrote, “Moon attracts water, but now see…Shehnaaz attracts water!! 🙈🙈 #ShehnaazGill”

See the post here:

Giorgia Andriani commented, “Take it easy Chandni 😝” Fans too loved her post. One fan wrote, “The content we crave for 😍❤️ we want to see unfiltered shehnaaz more.“ Another fan said, “

Stay happy.” One comment read, “Shehnaaz law of waves..” Another read, “Tumhari smile sabse jyada innocent h SHEHNAAZ 😍❤️”

It has been rumoured that Shehnaaz is all set for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s next. She will be seen in the film, directed by Farhad Samji, tentatively called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It has also been said that she is being considered for Anees Bazmee’s No Entry sequel called No Entry Main Entry.

