Shehnaaz Gill is Coping Well After Sidharth Shukla's Death, Reveals Abhinav Shukla

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away reportedly due to a heart attack on September 2. Doctors declared him dead on arrival at the hospital. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. Shehnaaz Gill, who was reportedly dating him at the time, was seen in an inconsolable state at his funeral.

Shehnaaz has been away from social media since Sidharth’s death. She has also not made any public appearance so far. Now, former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla has said that he and his wife, actress Rubina Dilaik visited Shehnaaz’s mother recently.

While speaking to SpotboyE.com, Abhinav revealed that Shehnaaz is coping well. He shared, “I pray and wish all the strength to Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s family. I and Rubina met her mother and she is coping well. I pray that god assuages their anguish."

Days after Sidharth’s death, a report in BollywoodLife suggested that Shehnaaz and Sidharth were engaged and planning to tie the knot by the end of this year. The report stated: “They had informed their families who were deep into preparations. Not just this, they were also in talks with a plush Mumbai hotel to book rooms, banquet and other services for the wedding festivities which were planned for a period of three days. The two actors, their friends, and families had kept this a closely guarded secret."

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s celebrity lives became intertwined ever since the two developed a bond on Bigg Boss 13. The two were almost always seen together, and the actress ensured that she was by his side till the last.

