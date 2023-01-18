Shehnaaz Gill is Cuteness Overloaded in White Pullover; Badshah Gives Her an Adorable Nickname

Shehnaaz Gill's popularity among the fans is truly unmatchable. Thanks to her on-screen performances, her social media presence and of course, her humble nature. The Honsla Rakh star, on Tuesday, added a series of her professional pictures on her Instagram timeline- and she looks absolutely dreamy. The photoshoot was done by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Interestingly, Shehnaaz's latest post also has a SRK twist. Check here:

In the pictures, Shehnaz Gill can be seen flashing her cheerful face in a simple yet chic outfit. Shehnaaz slipped on a white knit jumper sweater. It has a turtleneck, long sleeves, a knit construction, a ribbed neck, and cuffs. The hem accents, drop shoulders, and figure-flattering style accentuates her look. Shehnaaz did it without any extras to create a cosy winter look. She went for plum-hued smokey eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, nude lip colour, flushed cheeks, radiant complexion, and subtle contouring as her glam choices. Shehnaaz decided to separate her shoulder-length tresses to the side and wear them open for the photo shoot with defined waves.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill's post garnered several reactions and comments from her followers, including Badshah. The rapper wrote “Bugz [evil-eye emoji]," referring to cartoon character Bugs Bunny. Other fans could not stop but admire how beautiful she looked. One called her “snow white beauty," while another said, “You look absolutely beautiful."

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa recently worked together on the music video for Mood Rise. The song, which Guru wrote and sang, showed their chemistry as a couple. The track may be found on Guru's music collection Man of the Moon. The song's audio version, which was released last year, received a tonne of positive feedback.

Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen with Salman Khan in the family comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and in Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, and Nora Fatehi's upcoming comedy 100%. Shehnaaz Gill debuted as a model in 2015's Shiv Di Kitaab music video. She made her acting debut in the 2017 Punjabi movie Sat Shri Akaal England. Apart from movies, she also competed in season 13 of the reality competition Bigg Boss in 2019 and came third.

