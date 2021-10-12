Shehnaaz Gill is 'Trying Hard to Stay Strong' During Honsla Rakh Promotions

Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who had been away from the limelight and social media ever since the untimely death of Bigg Boss 13 winner and her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla, has joined Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa for the promotions of their upcoming film Honsla Rakh. A comedy entertainer, it is set to release on October 15. Now, according to a report in Bollywood Life, Shehnaaz is trying “hard" to stay strong and the late actor’s mother Rita has been a big support to the actress.

A source was quoted as saying, “She is trying hard to stay strong but when reality strikes, she realises that her world has crumbled. She has lost the spunk and spark that she is known for. Diljit is such a wonderful person and he has been on Shehnaaz’ side and constantly caring for her during the shoot. She is also on calls with Sidharth’s mother Rita Maa every few hours. Rita Maa had been a big support, motivating Shehnaaz to move past the loss.”

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly called SidNaaz by their fans, were participants of Bigg Boss 13. During the show, Shehnaaz had declared that she was head over heels for Sidharth. Even after the show ended, on several occasions, she professed her love for the late actor. The rumoured couple also appeared together on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.

