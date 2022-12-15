Shehnaaz Gill Leaves Fans Emotional As Her Phone's Wallpaper With Sidharth Shukla's Pic Goes Viral

When Shehnaaz Gill participated in Bigg Boss 13, her bond with Sidharth Shukla made headlines and left everyone completely impressed. However, everyone was left numb after Sidharth passed away in September 2021. Since then, Shehnaaz is often seen remembering Sidharth in several ways. Now, a picture of Shehnaaz’s phone wallpaper has gone viral which has left SidNaaz fans completely emotional.

Recently, Shehnaaz was snapped by the paps in Mumbai. After one of the paparazzi handles shared her video on social media, fans were quick to notice that the Punjabi heartthrob has late-actor Sidharth Shukla’s photo as her phone wallpaper. “Sidharth sirf Shehnaaz ka hai, Shehnaaz sirf sidharth ki hai," one of the fans wrote. “Yeh pic dekh kar bas ek hi cheez aati hai dil aur dimag mein SHEHNAAZ SIDHARTH SHUKLA aur yeh haq uss bandi se koi nahi cheen sakta," another fan shared.

Yeh pic dekh kar bas ek hi cheez aati hai dil aur dimag mein"SHEHNAAZ SIDHARTH SHUKLA"aur yeh haq uss bandi se koi nahi cheen sakta❤️‍#SIDNAAZ #SidNaazForever#ShehnaazGill #SidharthShukla#SidharthShuklaLivesOn ♾️ pic.twitter.com/mmJdzlJIp8— SiDecember (@BestEverSidNaaz) December 15, 2022

Sidharth sirf Shehnaaz ka haiShehnaaz sirf sidharth ki hai#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/SR3n1TPljn— Shehnaaz SidharthShukla #Sidecember (@Dilsesidnaaz1) December 15, 2022

Earlier this month, Shehnaaz Gill celebrated Sidharth’s birth anniversary in a special way. She not only cut a cake but also shared a throwback picture of the late actor and wrote, “I will see you again."

In November, Shehnaaz Gill was also honoured at an award show in Dubai When she left everyone emotional with her acceptance speech. The actress dedicated her award to Sidharth Shukla and said, “I do not want to dedicate this to my family, friends or team because this is my hard work. This is mine and will always remain mine. One more thing, I want to thank a person. Thank you for being a part of my life and for investing on me a lot so that I am here today. Sidharth Shukla, this is for you."

