Shehnaaz Gill Leaves Fans Emotional As She Delivers Mellow Rendition of B Praak's Zindagi; Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill kick-started her weekend in a musical mode by adding yet another singing video to her collection. The television personality, who became a household name post her feature in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, often takes to social media to display her singing prowess. This time she opted to recreate Punjabi music sensation B Praak’s emotional number Zindagi. Unlike the original version, Shehnaaz Gill’s rendition was a mellow affair that ended up melting multiple heats on the internet.

Donning a simple black t-shirt, the Honsla Rakh star stands in front of the recording mic as she begins to recite B Praak’s soulful lyrics in her melodious voice. Her basic look was completed with her curvy tresses left open, winged eyeliner, and nude lips. In a major portion of the short snippet, Shehnaaz keeps her eyes shut to feel the lyrics as she delivers the soothing rendition. If the video is anything to go by, it appears that Shehnaaz tried her best to channel her inner emotions with music being her momentary escape. The actress used multiple smart emojis in her caption while sharing the video online. Watch the video below:

Within three hours the singing video amassed over three lakh likes on the photo-sharing application, leaving her followers in tears. A user wrote,”These lines hit me hard,” another commented,”Don’t know after seeing that just tears came automatically. I can feel this song and this girl. Pain in your voice is totally showing.” One more joined,”I’m in tears now. This line ‘meri waari the Rabba tu suta hi rahe gaya pierces your heart.”

Crooned by B Praak, the lyrics of this emotional song are penned by Jaani. The track featured in Pankaj Batra’s directorial High-End Yaariyan. This music video came just a week after Shehnaaz Gill dopped her rendition of Yash’s romantic number from KGF: Chapter 2 titled Mehbooba. Catch a glimpse of it here:

In terms of work, Shehnaaz Gill last shared the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in the Punjabi flick, Honsla Rakh. She is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut alongside superstar Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in Farhad Samji’s action-comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

