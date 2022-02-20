Shehnaaz Gill Leaves Fans Emotional As She Interacts With Them On Twitter, Fans Miss Sidharth Shukla Too

Shehnaaz Gill won hearts with her cuteness ever since she participated in Bigg Boss 15. Her chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla was widely loved. However, ever since Sidharth’s sudden demise in September last year, the old, chirpy Shehnaaz seems to be lost somewhere. Needless to say, Sidharth’s death has left a void in Shehnaaz’s heart that can never be filled again.

However, on Sunday, Shehnaaz left fans emotional after she interacted with them on Twitter after a long time. After one of the fans called Shehnaaz, “Most most beautiful n pure-hearted woman is our angel", the actor agreed to it and replied back “I agree". Another fan wrote, “You don’t know how much you’ve inspired me and you’ve had such a positive impact on me in the last year. I am so so thankful to you. I love you." Shehnaaz replied, “I understand. Im the best. I love u all too." Apart from this, the Honsla Rakh actor also sent birthday wishes to a fan.

I love Y’all ❤️lunch time .bye for now ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

Main itni sweet hu chasni ki kya zaroorat— Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

Twinkle twinkle little star I love u whoever you are Bs karte rehna mujhse pyar Kya faraq padhta hai ghar ho ya car shehnaaz loves y’all aar ya paar Kaisa lagga mera izhaar— Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

B positive hi hoga kyuki B negative ho nhi sakhta— Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) February 20, 2022

The interaction has left fans emotional. Fans are not just talking about Shehnaaz’s conversation with fans on Twitter, but are also missing Sidharth Shukla. Soon after, “Love You Sidharth Shukla" also started trending on social media.

Tu yahi hai Sidharth , but miss you badlyYou both will always remain forever in our hearts Love Like ShehnaazLOVE YOU SIDHARTH SHUKLA#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/XsNg2BwPGR — Amit SidNaaz fan❤️ (@AmitPat67156451) February 20, 2022

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill recently appeared on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 where she paid a special tribute to Sidharth Shukla. She performed on the song that she had released after the demise of the actor. Shehnaaz and Salman Khan were also left teary-eyed during the episode. Apart from this, if reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz Gill is also likely to participate in Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Luck Upp which will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

