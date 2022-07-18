Shehnaaz Gill Leaves Fans Go 'Haye' As She Looks Prettiest In Pink; Watch

Even after dropping back-to-back amusing looks in recent months, Shehnaaz Gill appears in no mood to slow down now. Establishing herself as one of the most looked-out-for glamorous divas in the tinsel town, Shehnaaz recently went on to prove the same. The actress was spotted for an outing in Mumbai, where she was papped in an alluring pink dress. Shehnaaz’s wraparound mini pink dress is perfect to slay your Monday blues. While the actress has often exhibited her love for bold prints, this time she won millions of hearts on the internet with her solid-colored ensemble.

The video of her outing was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. While talking to photographers, she revealed that she is going to the US. In the video, Shehnaaz was spotted next to her vanity, as rose petals were showered on her while she flaunted her million-dollar smile at the camera. Later in the video, she was heard saying, “Amrika jarahi hoon Sanju Baba ke sath. (I am going to America with Sanju Baba.)” The video also showed her posing for the shutterbugs.

Talking about her chic dress, the gorgeous mini pink dress was made of silk satin material, which also featured a deep V neck with long bell sleeves. Shehnaaz paired her wraparound dress with transparent heels and kept her wavy tresses open.

