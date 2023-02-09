Shehnaaz Gill Leaves Shahid Kapoor Speechless With Her 'You Don't Know Me' Comment; Video Goes Viral

Shahid Kapoor is going to be the new guest on Shehnaaz Gill’s chat show Desi Vibes. The actress recently shared a promo from the upcoming episode. In the video, Shehnaaz Gill tells Shahid Kapoor that she once saw him leaving YRF’s office but didn’t recognise him else she would have stopped him for a conversation.

“Had I realised, I would have grabbed you. I mean I would have stopped you to say hi, hello," the actress said. Shahid Kapoor quipped, “Jo mujhe pakadta hai, main bhi use pakad leta hun, so keep that in mind. (Whoever catches me, I catch them back too. So, keep that in mind)." Shehnaaz instantly responded, “I like it, I am sensitive. You don’t know me. I am very chill bro." On hearing the actress’ response, Shahid Kapoor was left in splits.

The new video has left social media users excited about the episode. One of the users wrote, “How does Shehnaaz Gill manage to bring out her fun banters and desi vibes with everyone making them laugh and feel comfortable. She is a legit entertainer." Another user wrote, “Shehnaaz Gill you are achieving heights… May you grow every single day." One more user wrote, “wow. I can’t wait."

A few days ago, the Bigg Boss fame shared a few candid pictures of her and Shahid Kapoor and wrote, “Next up on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill is Sunny from Farzi. Stay Tuned. Shahid Kapoor." In the pictures, the duo can be seen having a fun time together. While Shehnaaz was seen donning a blue co-ord set, Shahid wore an oversized tie-dye hoodie with a pair of blue denim. Take a look at the pictures below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Guru Randhawa’s music video titled Moon Rise. She will also make her Bollywood debut this year in Salman Khan’s much-awaited film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Apart from Shehnaaz and Salman, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree and Venkatesh in crucial roles. The film is expected to hit the silver screens in April 2023.

Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video web series Farzi. The series also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Amol Palekar, Bhuvan Arora and Raashi Khaan in pivotal roles. The series is set to release on February 10.

Read all the Latest Movies News here