Shehnaaz Gill Leaves SidNaaz Fans Emotional Sings 'Kaun Tujhe' In The Most Melodious Way; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill never fails to impress fans with her cute and heartwarming gestures. The Punjabi heartthrob, who became everyone’s favourite after she participated in Bigg Boss 13, often treats her fans with adorable social media posts. On Wednesday too, the actress dropped a video on her Instagram handle which left SidNaaz fans emotional.

The video began with Shehnaaz Gill talking about how one should not worry about getting judged and sing whenever they feel like it. “During the rainy season, you should sing if you feel like. Sing howsoever you know. Do not worry about who will be judging you if you are happy with singing,” she said in Hindi. She then sang the song ‘Kaun tujhe yun pyar karega‘ from the 2016 sports drama MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The singer-actress sang the song in the most melodious and perfect way and left fans completely impressed. In the caption, Shehnaaz wrote, ‘Dil Ki Baat’ and dropped a red heart emoji.

However, the video also left SidNaaz fans emotional and teary-eyed. While one of the fans wrote, “Missing you #Sidnaaz,” another social media user wrote, “Oh Mannnn! I know you see him in nature and everything.” A number of fans also appreciated Shehnaaz’s voice. “You have a beautiful voice,” a third comment read.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla became everyone’s favourite after they participated in Bigg Boss 13. Their chemistry and love-hate relationship was widely loved by the audience. After the show, it was speculated that Shehnaaz and Sidharth were also dating each other. However, the two never opened up about the same in public ever. Things changed after Sidharth Shukla passed away in September last year, leaving Shehnaaz and all his fans around the world heartbroken.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the shooting for which is currently underway. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Jassie Gill among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.