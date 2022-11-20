Shehnaaz Gill Leaves SidNaaz Fans In Tears As She Dedicates Her Award To Sidharth Shukla; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill and late actor Sidharth Shukla became everyone’s favourite when they participated in Bigg Boss 13. Their chemistry and love-hate relationship was widely loved by all. While their fans named them ‘SidNaaz’, nobody knew that there was something else in their destiny. Shukla passed away in September 2021, leaving everyone heartbroken and numb. Since then, Shehnaaz Gill is often seen remembering the late actor in several ways.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill attended an award show in Dubai where she was also honoured with a trophy. However, what left everyone emotional was Shehnaaz’s acceptance speech. The actress dedicated her award to Sidharth Shukla and thanked him for being a part of her life.

“I do not want to dedicate this to my family, friends or team because this is my hard work. This is mine and will always remain mine. One more thing, I want to thank a person. Thank you for being a part of my life and for investing on me a lot so that I am here today. Sidharth Shukla, this is for you," she said in Hindi.

Soon after the video was shared on social media by a paparazzo account, it left SidNaaz fans emotional. “I can’t control my tears 😭😭 proud of you shehnaaz," one of the fans wrote. “How much she would miss him daily man," another person wrote. A third comment read, “I’m speechless - he’ll be so proud of her now from up there". “We know he is happiest and proudest person whenever you achieve success," another fan shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is now all set to enter Bollywood. She is currently working on Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will be her Bollywood debut movie. Helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively, the film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura among others. It will hit theatres on Eid next year. Besides this, a TellyChakkar report recently claimed that Shehnaaz has also signed a South movie with one of the biggest directors in the industry. However, no further details have been shared and there’s no official confirmation of this so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News here