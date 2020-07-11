Shehnaaz Gill Looks Absolute Diva In First Look Of Tony Kakkar's Song 'Kurta Pajama'

Bigg Boss 13 fame contestant Shehnaaz Gill has teamed up with singer Tony Kakkar for his new song, titled 'Kurta Pajama'. On Friday, Tony Kakkar took to social media and shared the details of the upcoming track, revealing Shehnaaz as part of the video.

“Kurta Pajama ft. Shehnaaz Gill. Releasing on July 17,” he wrote.

He also shared the first look poster of the song, in which Shehnaaz can be seen flaunting a black off-shoulder gown while, Tony can be seen donning a funky avtar. Rahul Shetty has directed the video of Kurta Pajama.

Shehnaaz became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 13. Her fun vivacious personality was a hit with the audience and she finished in the top 3.

In March, Shehnaaz featured in the song Bhula dunga along with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Sung by Darshan Raval, the song's video showcases the chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines with their close bond in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Their closeness on the show was one of its talking points and fans began rooting for the couple, whom they termed ‘Sidnaaz’. However, after the show ended, Sidharth said that there is no romance brewing between them and that they are just good friends

