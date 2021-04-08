Shehnaaz Gill Looks Adorable as She Sports a New Hairstyle

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill has recently got a new haircut. The actress shared her different moods in her latest haircut in an Instagram post. As can be seen in the pictures, she has got bangs and is looking absolutely drop dead gorgeous in her latest hairstyle. To pose for the pictures, she has worn a simple peach crop top with a pair of low rise jeans.

She has kept the look summery with nude make up, brick red lip colour and rust orange eye liner. In terms of accessories, she is seen sporting embellished hoops, a simple pendant and rings in her fingers.

The post in less than five hours has crossed five lakh likes. Many users have dropped in appreciative comments on her post. A person said, “Me loves lookin absolutely a breath of fresh air," another one said, “Gorgeous haircut.. stunning ribbed Crop top." A different user commented, “Wow! Looks super.” An instagrmmer added, “Baby girl. Looking so adorable.. Nona Bachaaaa.”

Earlier in the day, Shehnaaz had taken to her stories for sharing a picture of herself wearing a turban. In the snap,she can be seen sporting a red turban with a pink hoodie.

On the work front, the actress recently came back to India after finishing the shooting for Honsla Rakh. The romantic comedy Punjabi film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal. The movie is being directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and is being bankrolled by Diljit and Daljit Thind. The movie is special in more ways than one. The film is going to be the first movie in which Diljit will don the producer’s hat. Apart from that, this is also the first time that Shehnaaz and Diljit have collaborated for a project. The shooting of the film ended on April 1 and if all goes well, it will be released worldwide on October 15 this year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here