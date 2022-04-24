Shehnaaz Gill Looks Breathtakingly Stunning In Organza Outfit; Fans Call Her 'Prettiest Ever'

Shahnaaz Gill never fails to leave her fans impressed with her stunning pictures. Each time the Bigg Boss 13 fame drops a glimpse of her photoshoots on social media, she makes fans fall in love with her all over again. Over a period of time, Shehnaaz Gill has turned from the cutest to the hottest.

Once again, Shehnaaz Gill is setting fire on social media with her too-hot-to-handle pictures. In this latest photoshoot, the Punjabi heartthrob can be seen posing in a printed organza off-shoulder outfit. Sharing the pictures, Shehnaaz captioned it with a beautiful quote and also gave credits to the team associated with her photoshoot.

“Paint the Sky..Make it yours…Creative Direction & Styling – @iamkenferns Photography – @ishanzaka Outfit : @nidhiyasha Earrings: @equiivalence Hair – @daksh_hairguru Makeup – @unaid_ansari Location – @sayagrandresortthane Managed by – @kaushal_j,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Several of Shehnaaz’s fans took to the comment of her post and showered love on their favourite actress. While one of the fans wrote, “Beautiful as always”, another social media user called her the “Prettiest girl ever”. Hottest, cutest, precious, talented – are some of the other adjectives one can find in the comment section of Shehnaaz’s post.

Meanwhile, during her recent interview with the comedian Tanmay Bhat, Shehnaaz Gill revealed how she never understood why people love Shah Rukh Khan unless she herself watched his movies. “When I was in Punjab, I lived in my own world. But when I moved to Mumbai, I began to wonder why everyone loves Shah Rukh. I was wondering why I don’t feel the same way. I watched his films, and then I became a fan,” Shehnaaz said as reported by Hindustan Times.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, which also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The film was released in October 2021. Apart from this, the actress also joined the Bigg Boss 15 finale as a guest and paid tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.