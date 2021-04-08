Shehnaaz Gill Looks Cute in Red Turban in Her Latest Instagram Pics

Punjabi actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently shooting in Canada for her upcoming movie, is embracing her new look in a Sikh turban these days.

The 28-year-old actress shared pictures of her latest look on Instagram Stories on Thursday. Wearing a powder pink sweatshirt, Shehnaaz wore a red coloured turban. The actress posed for the camera along with artist Kang Gurpartap who helped her drape the turban. In another picture Shehnaaz and Gurpartap are seen flaunting their turbans. While in the following picture Shehnaaz plays her co-star Diljit Dosanjh’s Born To Shine song.

The actress is currently in Vancouver where she shot for her upcoming movie Honsla Rakh that also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actress has been sharing several pictures from the sets of the movie. Last week, Shehnaaz shared a series of pictures from the wrap up party of Honsla Rakh where the cast and crew of the Punjabi movie gathered.

This is the first time that Diljit will be seen working with Shehnaaz Gill. Honsla Rakh also marks Diljit’s debut in film production. The Punjabi romantic comedy is being shot in Vancouver, Canada.

In an earlier Instagram post from March, Diljit shared a series of pictures with Shehnaaz from the sets of the movie. The actor who most likely plays Shehnaaz’s partner in the movie is seen embracing her and cradling her faux baby bump. In what looks like a scene of baby-shower, the two actors are seen in a decorated house with themes of Winnie The Pooh, and Tigger in the background.

In another post, Diljit had shared how the cast and crew of the movie were having fun behind the scenes of the movie. The 37-year-old singer and actor appropriated the famous pawri ho rahi hai meme format to show how he, the film’s crew, and Sonam Bajwa were shooting in cold Vancouver. The movie will be coming out this Dussehra on October 15.

