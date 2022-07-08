Shehnaaz Gill Looks Gorgeous In Floral Attire; Tells Paps 'Main Sab Ki Favourite Hoon'; Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill’s life changed completely after Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi heartthrob became everyone’s favourite and enjoys a massive fan following. Since she enjoys a major fan following, the Punjabi diva is followed by shutterbugs whenever she steps out for a project. On Friday, the actress was spotted in the city as she got ready for one of her shoots. Shehnaaz took her fans’ breath away as she donned several stunning attires and posed for the lens. In one of the videos, the actress is seen telling the paps that she is everyone’s favourite. In another video, Shehnaaz shared that she wasn’t well because her feet did get hurt because of the high heels she was wearing for the shoot.

In a video posted by Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, the Punjabi singer was spotted in film city all dolled up in a stunning floral jacket with exquisite patterns. To go with the attire, she also wore a crisp white top paired with beige-coloured heels. As the Big Boss famed star candidly posed for the paparazzi, one couldn’t help but notice the three-piece earrings she adorned to complete her fabulous look. While the paps clicked her, they engaged in a chit chat with the actress, saying they are Shehnaaz’s favourite. Shehnaaz was quick to reply, “Tu Kaise favourite ho gaya? Main hoon sab ki favourite.” (How did you become everyone’s favourite? I’m everyone’s favourite.)

In another video from the same day, Shehnaaz is seen speaking to the paps as she said that her feet is hurt because of the high heels she was wearing.

Check the video here:

Gill is known to experiment with her looks. Not quite long ago, her Punjabi bridal look for a fashion show in Ahmedabad captured many eyeballs.

Then recently in one of her Instagram videos, she was dressed in a gorgeous red bodycon gown. Her fans lauded her with compliments as she expressed her many moods in front of the camera.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Honsla Rakh, a Punjabi romantic-comedy movie alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The film revolved around a divorced father, who raised his son single-handedly. However, he starts to face problems when he starts dating. The situation results in a whacky comedic ride.

Gill is also set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is slated for release on December 30, 2022.

