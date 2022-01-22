Shehnaaz Gill Looks Gorgeous In Yellow Lehenga, Photos Go Viral

Singer and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is a popular television personality. She has created a good fan following due to her funny, loving and caring vibes. After the death of her boyfriend and popular TV actor Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill has been less active on social media. However, she has now shared a string of a few beautiful photos of herself in a traditional Indian outfit on Instagram. Fans are captivated by the photos, and they can’t take their eyes off them.

Shehnaaz Gill shared the beautiful pictures in a yellow lehenga on Instagram on January 21. She is wearing a stunning yellow lehenga with a pink-blue chunni and golden high heels. Shehnaaz Gill’s outfit is giving her a gorgeous look. The post has received over 1 lakh likes in just a few hours. Her fans are also appreciating her look. In the caption she asked, “How is the day?” and fans have commented in response to it. One fan wrote, “The day is beautiful but you are more beautiful.”

In the pictures her makeup compliments the traditional outfit. Shehnaaz had chosen natural style makeup for her Indian look. She has used pink eye shadow which pairs perfectly with her outfit.

Shehnaaz Gill has over 10 million followers on Instagram. She is quite active on social media, and keeps on sharing her photos and videos regularly. Earlier, Yashraj Mukhate made a video that includes musical beats to some of Shehnaaz’s old clips from Bigg Boss 13, which she shared on her Instagram recently.

However, Shehnaaz Gill has been less visible since the death of Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla. Shehnaaz, who was seen in the music video Tu Yahin hai, was last seen on screen in Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh.

