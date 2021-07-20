Shehnaaz Gill Looks Smoking Hot in Latest Photoshoot

Bigg Boss 13 and Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill has undergone a stunning transformation and we cannot have enough of it. The celebrity, whose popularity was limited to Punjab, became the country’s favorite entertainment queen during her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Ever since Shehnaaz has stepped out of the Bigg Boss house, she has been climbing the success ladder and there is no stopping. Her quirky remarks, dialogues, tantrums, and of course her chemistry with fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla was loved by people across the country.

Shehnaaz often sets the temperature soaring with her stunning clicks and photoshoots. Her fans never fail to shower love on their chirpy celebrity crush and are now hailing her remarkable transformation. On July 20, the singer shared a series of portrait pictures that will leave you awestruck. In the images, she is featured wearing a black coat with a deep neckline and bold red lipstick. Her hair is left open, and the clicks are simply stunning.

Apart from sharing the details of her look and photoshoot, Shehnaaz mentioned a caption that talked about ‘love.’ She wrote, “Love is like the wind. You can't see it, but you can feel it."

The Punjabi singer has plenty of work on her hand from advertisements to music albums, she has been quite busy. Recently, the second runner-up of Bigg Boss was seen on the digital motion cover of Filmfare magazine. Shehnaaz looked ravishing hot in a black and transparent striped dress. She had styled her look with short hair white wig with bangs, giving us some Lady Gaga vibes. The publication had titled the issue, ‘Shehnaaz Gill The Next Big Thing.’

Gushing over her success, the magazine mentioned how her fans are still recreating her funny moments and dialogues from the reality show. Calling her a ‘newsmaker,’ the publication lauded Shehnaaz’s journey and credited her for setting the internet on fire.

On the work front, Shehnaaz has recently wrapped up the shoot for Amarjit Singh Saron’s Honsla Rakh, opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The film is scheduled to release in October this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here