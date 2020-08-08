Shehnaaz Gill Looks Stunning as She Poses in Multicolored Kaftan, See Pic

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name with her appearance in the reality show, Bigg Boss 13. The actress marked the occasion of National Handloom Day this year in a unique style. She took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of images wherein she is looking stunning.

The Punjabi songstress picked a gorgeous piece of breezy kaftan with vivid patterns in bright and bold colours. Shehnaaz goes experimental with the striking tribal themed jewellery with it. The elaborate silver antique jewels from her rings to earrings to bangles are all accentuating her boho ensemble. Finally, her bold and confident poses are adding charm and glamour to every frame.

While sharing the post, Shehnaaz wrote, “Be your own kind of beautiful. "True sexiness" is when a woman has everything to flaunt, but chooses not to show it..You feel beautiful, you feel sexy you feel confident & thus you really are..Bring out all those colours, ur culture ur tradation ur carisma ur beliefs & make them your style.”

Shehnaaz recently featured in the official video of the latest track titled Kurta Pajama sung by Tony Kakkar.

Earlier, Shehnaaz also collaborated with Jassie Gill for a lyrical video, Keh Gayi Sorry. After the conclusion of BB 13, the actress joined hands with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla for their first project together. The music video of Bhula Dunga released in March.